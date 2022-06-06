STOCKTON, Ill. — Work recently started on a renovation and expansion project to allow the Stockton school district to have all of its approximately 500 students on one campus.
An addition at Stockton High School will house the district’s middle school students and should be completed by next spring. The 15,330-square-foot addition will include seven classrooms, a conference room, a choir and band room and a set of restrooms.
Students are expected to occupy the space in the fall of 2023. When the addition is completed, the district plans to move its pre-K through fifth-grade students into the current middle school, which is located adjacent to the high school. The current elementary school will be put up for sale.
Superintendent James Bunting said the new addition will benefit all of the district’s students.
“The high school will be getting a new HVAC unit and a new roof, which should be completed by this August,” he said. “Our current middle school will become our pre-K-through-fifth-grade building. Middle school students will utilize the high school for art classes, and high school students will use the new choir and band room.”
Stockton school board members approved bids for the $7.8 million expansion in January.
Jason Volk, the assistant principal for seventh through 12th grades, will become principal of both the middle and high schools as of July 1. This school year, Bunting served as principal in addition to his role as superintendent.
“One of the big benefits to our students is that our sixth- to eighth-graders have some shared teachers at the high school and they go back and forth, which can be difficult during the winter,” Volk said. “Supervision and safety have also been concerns. Now, that won’t be an issue since they’ll all be in one building.”
The addition has been years in the making, officials said. Officials previously noted that a previous referendum to fund the project was not successful, but using the 1-cent sales tax will allow the district to complete the renovation without additional costs to citizens.
“I think everyone’s excited to see a new project that people have wanted for many years,” Bunting said. “The good news is that we didn’t need a referendum to do it. We’re working within the means that we have.”
Volk said the old middle school will undergo some changes before opening as the “new” Stockton Elementary School.
“We’ll have to do some retrofitting on the old building,” he said. “The majority of the project will be done by next summer, and then, we’ll have a few months for everybody to move.”
Volk said he has heard nothing but good things in the community about the new changes happening within the school district.
“I think the community is glad to have a good compromise,” he said. “There’s a strong sense of tradition in Stockton, and I think they like that we’re blending the new with the old. And being able to do it without dipping into anybody’s pockets has made everybody happy.”
