LANCASTER, Wis. -- A Lancaster Common Council member announced this week that he will not seek a third term.
Third District Alderman Pete Hoffman said he will not put his name on the ballot for the April election. He has served on the council since being appointed in June 2013, and voters have elected him twice.
In light of Hoffman's announcement, at-large Alderwoman Rose Oliveto announced she would run for the Third District position in the spring, rather than seek re-election to the at-large position.
And Second District Alderman Bob Schmidt announced he will continue to serve on the council.
Schmidt said he was advised by City Administrator David Carlson that Schmidt could not continue to serve on the council if he continued to be an investor in the proposed hotel in Lancaster. Schmidt said he has decided to withdraw from the investor group.