CASSVILLE, Wis. -- Alliant Energy today announced six new solar projects in Wisconsin, including one in Cassville.
Alliant Energy announced the new projects as part of its Clean Energy Blueprint, which aims to accelerate the company's use of renewable energy.
The energy company already worked with local landowners to lease 325 acres of land for the Cassville project, according to Alliant External Communications Manager Cindy Tomlinson. The company will file paperwork today to get approval for the project from the state.
"We anticipate around this time next year to begin construction," she said.
Cassville's future solar panels are expected to generate 50 megawatts of energy to power not only the local community but the state as a whole.
In addition, Cassville and Grant County as a whole will receive an estimated $200,000 in shared revenue over the next 30 years. Tomlinson said that money can be used as the community sees fit, be it for schools, fire departments or park improvements.
This story will be updated.