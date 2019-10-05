Dubuque County Conservation crews used the Heritage Trail in an all new way Friday, offering wagon rides to and from Durango.
The Heritage Trail, which runs from Dubuque to Dyersville along the path of a historic railroad, is a favorite spot for runners, hikers, dog walkers, cyclists and others. But according to Brian Preston, the conservation department’s executive director, his team always is looking for new ways to showcase it.
“We used to do a bus tour along the trail, showing people different spots,” he said. “Two years ago we tried a golf cart tour for people who could use a little help with accessibility. We really just want people to get out on it as much as possible.”
Trail Manager Del Bischoff rode along with the groups on the three wagon rides offered Friday, giving a quick history of the trail and answering questions along the way.
“This is just another way for people to get connected,” he said.
All three of the rides proved popular. The 9 a.m. run carried 10 passengers, according to Bischoff. The second, at 11:30 a.m., took 14. Registration for the third ride was nearly full.
Bischoff pointed out historic mile markers denoting the distance to Chicago, historic telegraph poles, waterfalls from the heavy fall rains cascading down the faces of railroad cuts through the limestone hills and more.
Jane Tucker came the farthest on Friday, traveling from Sumner, Iowa. She was one of four high school friends who gather regularly to catch up over breakfast and an activity.
One of her fellows, Mary Youngblut, had heard word of the ride via social media and recommended it for the group.
“It was really nice,” Tucker said afterward. “It was a much smoother ride than I thought.”
Weather did affect the trip, somewhat. Bischoff and technician Nick Banwarth — who drove the tractor — had to trim the stretch between Asbury Road and Graf due to a rain-softened service.
Conservation crews have plans to resurface the run from Durango to Asbury Road this fall.
Other trail users stepped off the side of the trail as the wagon passed, as it was just inches narrower than the trail itself.
Conservation Board Member Pat Rea caught the midday ride. He complimented how good a shape the trail was in.
“When Del started here, this was like a cow path,” he said. “You’d have never gotten back here on this.”