Cecilia Oberdoerster used to want to go to college as far away from home as possible.
That was before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, interrupting her ability to tour different schools. It also made the prospect of being able to drive home to see family on the weekends more appealing.
In the end, the Dubuque Senior High School senior decided to attend the University of Iowa this fall.
“It provides a level of comfort that I never needed until now,” Cecilia said. “I used to be very adventurous, I think, and wanting to try new things, but now I’m like, ‘What if I go somewhere and I get sick, or what if my family gets sick?’ So there’s just a lot more considerations than there were.”
Cecilia and other local high school seniors have spent the past year attempting college searches in the midst of the pandemic. That has come with challenges as schools have had to adapt how they host college visits, and some campuses paused in-person tours, among other impacts
Still, high school counselors said students continue making plans to go to college in the fall. It just looks a bit different.
“I do think the pandemic has influenced choices,” said Tischa Busch, a school counselor at Platteville (Wis.) High School. “I don’t think it’s stopped them from making choices.”
Navigating challenges
With an altered school schedule and the usual visits from college representatives on hold, counseling staff at Dubuque Senior had to get creative, school counselor Nikki Berna said.
Staff offered virtual college visits, in which representatives of different institutions met with students via video chat. They also held a virtual Free Application for Federal Student Aid presentation and created a virtual counseling office through which students can access information.
“When they’re in school every day, we put in front of them college and career (information) … and that wasn’t there as much, so it was just a different way of looking at it and being creative with the resources we had,” Berna said.
Katie Lenart, a school counselor at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, said her office focused on getting students as much information as possible about virtual visits and changes to colleges’ admission process.
One challenge that students faced was finding a location to take the ACT after the pandemic prompted cancellations of the exam. That led Wahlert officials to offer the ACT on site in October and again this month.
Lenart also said that especially at the beginning of the school year, many colleges weren’t offering in-person tours. Students ended up driving on their own to campuses to look around to try to get a feel for the schools.
“It can be challenging to just make such a big decision and not necessarily be able to have all of the key pieces that you need to make that decision,” Lenart said.
Berna said there was a lag in students applying to college early in the school year as they faced uncertainty about what the pandemic would bring. Now, however, they feel more comfortable and are moving through the process.
The pandemic seemed to spotlight some of the alternative options students have to a traditional college track, but overall, most still will go to college, Berna said.
Busch said more of her students seem to be choosing schools closer to home as uncertainty lingers about the fall.
Hoping for normal
Gina Huinker, a Wahlert senior, long knew she wanted to attend the University of Iowa. But as she got closer to college, she decided to look at other places, too.
She visited the University of Wisconsin in Madison and figured she could do more tours later in her junior year or in her senior year. Instead, the pandemic prompted many schools to cancel in-person tours. When some schools started offering visits, they were more limited.
In the end, Gina went with her original college plan.
“It was a big factor in my deciding to go to Iowa, one, because I felt it was right, and two, because I wasn’t able to look a lot of other places,” she said.
Cecilia went on some college tours but had planned to visit more before the pandemic hit. She tried checking out virtual tours, but it wasn’t the same.
One of her key challenges was dealing with the stress of high school in the midst of the pandemic on top of applying to schools and for scholarships.
“I would do my homework on the computer all day, and then for four hours at night, I would do my applications on the computer, and it just felt like I wasn’t participating in the real world anymore,” Cecilia said.
She said she feels confident in her decision to attend the University of Iowa and hopes the fall will be “as close to normal as possible.” Indeed, the challenges of the past year have made her ready for her next step.
“The hybrid learning and the changes that we’ve had to undergo this year, missing things like school dances and assemblies, it’s made me readier to leave high school because we’re not getting the best parts of it anymore,” Cecilia said.