The Salvation Army of Dubuque collected more than $250,000 during its annual red kettle campaign, surpassing its goal.
The organization reported today that it collected $250,183.41. Its goal had been $224,000, and mail donations still are being accepted, according to a press release.
Of that amount, nearly $113,000 was collected via the organization's red kettles -- just short of the goal of $115,000.
The release notes that the local Salvation Army "continued with many of its Christmas assistance programs in a different but safe manner to meet needs in Dubuque."
The organization received more Christmas assistance requests in 2020, and it distributed new toys to nearly 1,000 children and Christmas meals for 1,889 people, the release states.
"Those numbers do not include those needing help for rent and utilities," it notes.