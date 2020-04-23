A Dubuque man was sentenced this week to 15 months in federal prison for possessing a gun while using meth.
Darien T. Henkel, 23, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to a charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user.
Henkel must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to court documents and information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Henkel stole a .22-caliber handgun from the residence of his mother, Cheryl L. McKenna, 42, on Oct. 24, 2018.
He was arrested later that day with the weapon and admitted to regularly using methamphetamine.
He originally faced state-level charges, including fourth-degree theft, but they were dismissed in August in light of the federal prosecution.