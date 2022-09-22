Sister Anne Elizabeth (from left), O.C.S.O, Father Brendan Freeman, Sister Grace Remington, and Mother Gail Fitzpatrick take part along with Archbishop Jerome Hanus (center) in blessing of the new candy house at the Our Lady of the Mississippi Abbey on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2002.
Sister Anne Elizabeth (from left), O.C.S.O, Father Brendan Freeman, Sister Grace Remington, and Mother Gail Fitzpatrick take part along with Archbishop Jerome Hanus (center) in blessing of the new candy house at the Our Lady of the Mississippi Abbey on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2002.
A group of local nuns famed for their caramels opened a new factory to make the sweet treats 20 years ago.
The caramels produced and sold by the nuns of Our Lady of the Mississippi Abbey outside Dubuque are known beyond the tri-state area. Publications such as Reader’s Digest and the Washington Post have written about the quality candies first made at the abbey in the early 1960s. Sales of the candies support the nuns living at the abbey.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the nuns’ new factory in its Oct. 3, 2002, edition.
NUN’S SWEET DREAM A REALITY
The Trappistine nuns of Our Lady of the Mississippi Abbey were “over the top” with happiness about their new candy factory, their leader told the audience gathered for the factory dedication Wednesday evening.
A large group of supporters and friends packed the main room of the factory floor to hear Mother Gail Fitzpatrick, OCSO, thank them for helping to make the nuns’ dream a reality.
“This candy house is more than that. It is first a gift from God and also a gift from our friends,” she said, as the smells of incense and chocolate co-mingled throughout the room.
The Trappistine nuns have been making candy, especially their famous Trappistine Creamy Caramels, since they settled at the monastery site south of Dubuque in 1964. It is the main source of income for the 25 women who live at the abbey. All 25 help with the process in some way. They sell more than 30 tons of candy per year.
“We started making candy right away when we came here, but things weren’t mechanized and we wrapped each piece by hand in our first candy house,” said Sister Columba Guare.
That facility was an expanded trailer, where the manufacturing process was inefficient, crowded and, at times, unsafe.
The new candy house is 12,000 square feet of well-designed space, with plenty of area for storage and separate rooms for cooking, pouring, cutting, coating, wrapping, packaging and shipping the candy. It is heated and cooled geothermally to ensure a constant temperature and humidity level, both vital to good candy production. With a brick exterior over the cinder block construction and a peaked shingle roof, it hardly resembles a factory.
Dubuque Archbishop Jerome Hanus, OSB, Fitzpatrick and Abbot Brendan Freeman, OCSO, of New Melleray Abbey, went from room to room Wednesday to bless each space with holy water, while the nuns led the audience in the litany of the saints.
The Rev. B.J. Weber, formerly of Dubuque, came from New York City for the dedication. He led the nuns’ capital campaign on the East Coast. The campaign included building the factory for $1.5 million, expanding the monastery guest facilities, completing the monastery complex and beginning a mission monastery in Norway.
