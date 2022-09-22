A group of local nuns famed for their caramels opened a new factory to make the sweet treats 20 years ago.

The caramels produced and sold by the nuns of Our Lady of the Mississippi Abbey outside Dubuque are known beyond the tri-state area. Publications such as Reader’s Digest and the Washington Post have written about the quality candies first made at the abbey in the early 1960s. Sales of the candies support the nuns living at the abbey.

