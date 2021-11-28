POTOSI, Wis. — Wisconsin Badger Camp will host an annual fundraising event next month.

The organization’s 1966 event will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at Holiday Gardens Event Center, 101 Brewery Hollow Road, Potosi.

Guest speaker will be Kathy Bresnahan, author of “The Miracle Season.”

The event also includes live and silent auctions, a dinner and live music.

Contact the camp at 608-348-9689 for more information or to purchase tickets.

Proceeds benefit the camp, which serves individuals with disabilities.

