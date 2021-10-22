PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The City of Platteville faces wage pressures spurred by workforce shortages, a national trend with which municipalities are grappling as they plan their budgets for the coming year.
City leaders fear that a failure to maintain parity with rising wages could hinder their efforts to retain employees and attract new talent, prompting them to focus on city staff in their proposed budget.
Platteville Common Council members this week reviewed the city’s draft 2022 budget, which includes an estimated 3.4% tax increase.
“This budget invests in the staff that we have,” City Manager Adam Ruechel said. “We’re competing now against the McDonald’s, the Walmarts, the Targets, which are paying anywhere from $15 to $20 per hour for starting (wages).”
Council members at their meeting assented to, but did not formally vote on, the estimated $18 million budget. They are expected to hold a public hearing and vote on a final budget on Nov. 23.
Under the proposed budget, the city’s property tax rate would increase to $8.29 per $1,000 of assessed value, meaning an owner of a $150,000 home would pay about $1,244 in city property taxes annually, a $41 increase. The exact increase could shift slightly depending on the results of property assessments and state aid.
The proposed budget includes a 1% wage increase for nonunion city staff with the exception of the city manager, whose salary will be determined in coming weeks, wage increases for recreational seasonal workers to $11 per hour and a 4% wage increase for law enforcement.
Including the cost of health insurance increases, budgeted employee expenses would rise by $166,450, not including the city manager’s salary.
Council Member Kathy Kopp said increasing taxes for the purpose of retaining staff is a “hard sell.”
“I understand from a business perspective that keeping your employees, that turnover is expensive,” she said. “We are still in a pandemic. We have a lot of people who have been affected who have lost their jobs.”
Council Member Eileen Nickels said it still is important to maintain parity with the private sector.
“The city didn’t get to shut down,” she said. “City staff was here taking care of city needs, and that was done very well.”
Expenses the city cannot control also are expected to increase significantly, such as an additional $35,000 in costs for road salt.
The city is considering a $1 increase for daily admission to the Platteville Family Aquatic Center and an increase to seasonal family passes to generate more revenue. Even with the increase, it still costs more than twice the amount to operate the pool than the revenue it generates.
Residents also will see sewer meter charges increase from $15.45 to $16.22 per month and a volume rate increase from $4.75 per 100 cubic feet to $4.99.