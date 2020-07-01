City of Dubuque offices will be closed Friday, July 3, for Independence Day, and several regularly scheduled services will be altered.
Jule Transit will not operate any routes on Saturday, July 4, according to a press release.
Carnegie-Stout Public Library also will be closed on Saturday.
Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency landfill will be open during its regular hours on Friday, July 3, but will be closed Saturday.
Bunker Hill Golf Course will be open. Call 563-589-4261 for more information, including about special events during the week.
Refuse, yard debris and curbside recycling will be collected on their regularly scheduled days.
Call 563-589-4415 for non-emergency issues when offices are closed.