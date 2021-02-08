A man who admitted to filming himself repeatedly having sexual contact with a girl in Dubuque was sentenced today to 25 years in federal prison.
Caleb S. Durr, 20, of Hazel Green, Wis., previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to sexual exploitation of a child. After his prison term, he must serve five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to court documents, a girl who was younger than 10 told a relative that Durr had taken inappropriate photographs of her. The relative told the girl’s mother, who confronted Durr and took his phone.
The woman turned the phone over to police, who found several videos in the “My Eyes Only” folder of the Snapchat app. The videos showed several instances of Durr having inappropriate contact with at least one young girl.
The girl’s mother identified the victims as either her daughter who reported the photos or her younger sister. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
"Evidence presented at the sentencing hearing established that (Durr) sexually exploited a second child and possessed child pornography," states a press release today from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Iowa.
Durr originally faced four felony charges of second-degree sexual abuse in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County before the federal charge was filed.