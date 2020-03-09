The American Advertising Federation of Dubuque recently announced award winners for 2019-20.
Local Gold Addy winners, each of which will compete at the district level, include McCullough Creative (two), DreamCatcher Productions (two), Luckythirteen Design, Boyd Gaming Corp., The Buzz Creative Group, Dupaco Community Credit Union, Clarke University, Happee Smith Productions and AAF Dubuque, according to a press release.
The Final Five Awards went to Buzz Creative, McCullough Creative, Dupaco, Clarke and Happee Smith.
The Professional Best of Show award was given to McCullough Creative for “Jingle Smells Bingo.” The Student Best of Show honor went to Charlotte Rodewald, from Clarke, for “Super Duper Snacks ‘Bags.’”
The AAF Silver Medal Award went to Greg Dietzenbach, of McCullough Creative. Michael Manning, of Heartland Financial USA, received the Member of the Year award.
Jonathan Quinn, of Loras College, received a $500 AAF Dubuque student scholarship.