More than two dozen parents and school staff on Monday made their case to Dubuque Community School Board members as to when students should return to full-time, in-person learning.
However, board members ultimately decided to hold off on making any decision as they wait to hear whether state lawmakers will address the issue in the new session.
“It’s something I think we’re going to need to table because it would be very premature for us to make a decision (ahead of legislative action),” Board President Tami Ryan said.
Board members on Monday took community feedback on when and how they should consider returning students to fully in-person learning. Students have been alternating in-person and remote attendance days because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Early in the meeting, Superintendent Stan Rheingans reviewed with board members data points about COVID-19 case numbers and academic achievement so far.
He said that since the school year began, the daily average number of active cases reported on the district’s COVID-19 tracking dashboard has been 16 students and nine staff. About 8,000 students attend in-person classes or participate in school activities, and about 2,000 staff members, student teachers and contract employees work in buildings.
Officials also compiled the percentage of elementary school students not yet meeting key standards in reading and math for the first trimester last school year compared to hybrid students this year.
The percentage of students not meeting reading standards grew for kindergartners and first-, second- and fourth-graders from last year to this year but declined for third- and fifth-graders. In math, the percentage of students not yet meeting standards grew for first-, second- and third-graders but fell for kindergartners and fourth- and fifth-graders.
Feedback
Board members listened to comments from close to 30 school staff and parents, who offered a range of opinions on what the district’s course of action should be.
Tammy Duehr, president of the Dubuque Education Association, said a survey of teachers found that 72% of respondents said they would feel comfortable returning after getting a vaccine, 18% said they’d feel comfortable before getting a vaccine and 10% marked “other.”
Duehr asked board members to consider waiting to move away from the hybrid until staff can be vaccinated.
“We have made this work the very best we can,” Duehr said. “Why would we stop now? We are so close. The vaccine is here. We are all in line to get the vaccine.”
Jennifer Kress, who has three children in the district, said she wants to see children back in school full time. She said if the district tries and it doesn’t work out, they can always move back to hybrid.
“I understand (teachers) are scared, but truly, teachers are essential, and our students need you,” she said.
Rheingans said early in the meeting he has heard “rumblings” that the Iowa Legislature and Gov. Kim Reynolds may take up the issue of school reopening soon. After hearing public comments, Ryan said she thought it best to wait on making a local decision until any state-level decisions are made.
Board member Nancy Bradley said she would like to see the board set conditions under which students can return to school full time, rather than just setting a date.
Other schools
Leaders in schools using daily, in-person learning said protocols such as mask-wearing and sanitization have helped prevent the spread of COVID-19, even if they cannot spread students out as much.
Western Dubuque Community School District Superintendent Rick Colpitts estimated that in November, when Dubuque County’s positivity rate was particularly high, the average number of active cases on a given day was 20 to 30. That number is closer to five to 10 now. About 550 employees and 3,200 students participate in in-person school activities.
Staff try to spread students out but in most cases cannot achieve 6 feet of distancing. Still, school-related transmission appears to have been “very rare,” Colpitts said. “It’s happening outside of school in whatever situations they’re in,” Colpitts said.
At Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque, there was a period before winter break when daily active case totals were in the mid 20s at Wahlert Catholic High School — a high point for the system, Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann said. The elementary and middle schools saw “very, very few cases,” he said.
He said more than 95% of cases were traced to sources outside of school. The rest were cases where officials could not account for the source. “When kids are in classrooms in masks, we haven’t seen any spread,” he said.