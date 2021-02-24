MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Police said a Maquoketa woman stole more than $43,000 from a church for personal purchases.
Annie M. Duffy-Doherty, 40, is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with first-degree theft, unauthorized use of a credit card totaling more than $10,000 and forgery, all felony charges.
Court documents state that Duffy-Doherty was working as a secretary at Maquoketa United Church of Christ when, from September 2019 to August 2020, she made “unauthorized purchases” with the church’s bank account and credit card that totaled more than $43,000.
Documents also state that Duffy-Doherty forged the signature of a Mary Hayward on 21 church checks totaling about $13,600 from February to May of last year. Hayward is authorized to sign checks on behalf of the church.
“During the investigation, it was discovered the defendant was forging checks to cover unauthorized purchases that she was making,” documents state.
Her next court appearance is set for Friday, Feb. 26.