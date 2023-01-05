EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque police officers will soon work from a manufactured building due to the continued deterioration of their current quarters.
City Council members on Tuesday voted to approve purchasing a 20-foot-by-24-foot triple-wide office trailer from A-1 Mobile Storage Service in Manchester, Iowa.
The cost of the trailer, including delivery and installation behind City Hall, is $86,255. City Manager Loras Herrig said the structure is estimated to take six to eight weeks to arrive, so police could potentially occupy it by March.
The current police station’s condition is deteriorating rapidly, and city officials are seeking federal funds to replace both it and the city fire station. However, the fire station project entered the federal process first, and Herrig has said that work on a new police station likely will not begin for at least four years.
Police have had the option to work out of City Hall since mid-2021, but records continued to be stored at the station, making the arrangement logistically difficult. City officials then sought to rent a location where police could work, but a lack of available rental options led council members to approve pursuing the purchase of a satellite building.
After the meeting, Council Member Jeff Burgmeier said that although the city did hear from a possible rental property owner last month, the possibility of reselling the trailer made the purchase of a satellite unit more palatable for him.
“(The rental property) would have cost more than what we are paying for the site behind our building, and after we’re done with that (satellite) unit, we should be able to sell it for 50% of what it cost, so we’ll be getting money back,” he said. “ … We as a council didn’t necessarily want to spend the money either, but we really didn’t have any other good option.”
Herrig said after the meeting that he hopes to move all police records and necessary equipment from the current building to the trailer.
“My goal is to get them totally out of the old building, because it’s leaking very badly, and anything we store there is exposed to mold and moisture,” he said.
Detainees are being transported to Jo Daviess County Jail in Galena, a policy Herrig said will continue once officers move to the satellite location.
He added that officers will also utilize City Hall for multiple purposes, including office space for Police Chief Luke Kovacic, a restroom and conference room. The trailer will house at least four desks that will be shared among officers, along with filing cabinets and storage space.
