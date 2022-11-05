A recently completed traffic study for a planned housing development along the Northwest Arterial in Dubuque determined that the project would not have a significant impact on surrounding roadways.
The traffic study for the 80-acre development located between the arterial and West 32nd Street was required by City Council members when in July they approved rezoning most of the property over the objections of residents living on Tiffany Court, which would act as one of the main access points for the planned subdivision.
Switch Homes, the developer for the property, intends to construct 101 single-family homes and two multi-residential structures on the property.
On Monday, Nov. 7, City Council members will consider a recommendation from the Zoning Advisory Commission to approve the preliminary plat for the development, currently called Mozena Farms. City Zoning Advisory Commission members recently recommended that it be approved.
The traffic study, completed by Anderson Bogert Engineers & Surveyors and paid for by Switch Homes, states that the planned subdivision would not over-congest any intersections along West 32nd or at the Northwest Arterial.
In regard to Tiffany Court, the study estimates that peak morning traffic turning onto or from the road would increase from 21 vehicles per hour to 80 vehicles per hour after the subdivision is completed.
“The intersection of Tiffany Court with West 32nd Street is currently very lightly used and has more than enough capacity to service the additional traffic from Mozena Farms development,” the report states.
However, residents living along Tiffany Court continue to oppose the development and argue that the increase in traffic will turn a quiet neighborhood into a busy roadway.
“It strikes us as a little ridiculous,” said Chad Cox, who lives on Tiffany Court. “The city is very heavily vested in increasing housing. We understand that, but we think it’s unfair that they would cast the impact of that onto Tiffany Court.”
Matt Mulligan, the head of Switch Homes, said he has tried to work transparently with the residents of Tiffany Court to assuage any issues they might have with the development, including proposing to create a direct access to West 32nd Street from the subdivision property.
However, that access later was prohibited by the city due to traffic safety concerns.
“I understand the concerns associated with this project,” Mulligan said. “The city needs more housing, and this was bound to happen at some point.”
Cox said residents living on Tiffany Court requested that the city create a new signaled intersection on the Northwest Arterial that directly connects to the new subdivision. Currently, the project plans to only create a right-in, right-out access from the arterial.
However, city staff previously recommended not creating another signalized intersection along the arterial in order for it to maintain increased speeds and traffic capacity.
Shena Moon, associate planner with the city, said that if the preliminary plat is approved by council members, site improvement plans and the final plat also still must receive approval before construction can move forward, a process she believes could take up to two more months to complete.
Mulligan said he hopes to break ground on the project later this year. The first phase of the project will consist of 56 single-family units, the first of which could be completed by spring 2024. Mulligan added that the planned lots currently have a waitlist of about 60 people.
“It’s a good sign,” he said. “There’s more interested parties than lots available.”
Reached Friday by the Telegraph Herald, City Council Member Danny Sprank said he sympathizes with the residents along Tiffany Court, but he ultimately supports the needed development of more housing in Dubuque.
“I can understand that neighbors are upset with the possibility of this increase in traffic, but I do not want another roundabout or signaled intersection on the Northwest Arterial,” he said. “We do clearly need more housing, though, and it unfortunately is going to be built on the West End.”
Council Member Ric Jones said he wants to look at the traffic study more and hear from Tiffany Court residents before deciding where he stands.
“There is potential for more housing development surrounding the Switch Homes development,” he said. “If that happens, we would need to consider some sort of other access option.”
