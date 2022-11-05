A recently completed traffic study for a planned housing development along the Northwest Arterial in Dubuque determined that the project would not have a significant impact on surrounding roadways.

The traffic study for the 80-acre development located between the arterial and West 32nd Street was required by City Council members when in July they approved rezoning most of the property over the objections of residents living on Tiffany Court, which would act as one of the main access points for the planned subdivision.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.