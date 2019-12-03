The 16-unit West Brook Apartments recently opened on the west side of Manchester, a move that is expected to immediately answer the need for more housing in the community.
Owner Wes Schulte said the apartments are built to suit the needs of a couple of local markets.
“The jobs are here — people just need a place to live,” he said. “We’ve heard from our manufacturers and industries in town about the need for housing. This hits the market for professionals. We are also seeing interest from people looking to downsize and get rid of overhead and maintenance.”
Each unit is 925 square feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The condo-style building has private entrances for each unit, with eight units on the first floor and eight on the second, with each unit having a patio or balcony.
Those who want to inquire about West Brook Apartments can call 563-927-9004 or visit manchesteriowahousing.com.
Schulte believes the apartments will do their part to promote Manchester.
“I feel this is a good opportunity to raise all boats. If the community is doing well and industry is doing well, this is something that can kind of help across the board,” he said.