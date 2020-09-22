Royal Bank is acquiring two branch locations of Associated Bank in Richland Center and Prairie du Chien, further expanding its footprint throughout southwest Wisconsin, according to a press release.
The Elroy-based institution already oversees a network of offices that includes locations in Cassville, Cobb, Dickeyville, Lancaster and Spring Green.
The acquisition is pending regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, according to the release.
“Teams from both institutions are working closely together to complete this transaction and will continue to communicate how the agreement affects customers,” the release stated. “To help make the transition as seamless as possible, customers will receive more detailed information from Royal Bank in the coming months.”