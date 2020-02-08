Two years ago, Dubuque City Council members declined to adopt a housing discrimination ordinance prohibiting landlords from refusing to rent to tenants who rely on public assistance.
City officials instead approved recommendations to re-brand the Housing Choice Voucher program and provide financial incentives to make participation more appealing for landlords.
However, while changes have been made to the program, “significant impediments to fair housing choice” remain for people of color and low-income residents to find and access safe, affordable housing options, according to a recently released city analysis.
Now, council members have signaled a willingness to re-assess whether a source-of-income protection ordinance might be warranted.
“This wait-and-see attitude cannot be allowed to go on further,” Ward 1 Council Member Brett Shaw said. “We have to take action now.”
Nearly a quarter of all renters in the city spend half or more of their annual income on rent, according to the report. And since Aug. 1, 2018, 104 city-issued housing vouchers expired without the holder finding an apartment to lease, according to the city.
The city’s fair housing analysis mentions Dubuque’s geography and history of racial turmoil, which has resulted in concentrated poverty in the downtown and North End.
“I think it speaks a lot to what we need to discuss when we talk about (fair housing),” Ward 4 Council Member Brad Cavanagh said. “I think we need to be frank with ourselves that there is a history of that (discrimination) happening.”
In 2013, the city’s administration of the public-assistance housing voucher program — commonly known as Section 8 — was found to have an especially negative impact on black residents.
The city entered into a voluntary compliance agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2014 to mitigate those issues. That included delving into a source-of-income ordinance to address bias and discrimination in public and private housing practices.
“Landlords’ unwillingness to accept (housing vouchers) and the concept of a source-of-income ordinance should be explored again,” the city analysis recommends.
The federal Fair Housing Act prohibits rental discrimination. However, being low-income is not a protected class.
A new source-of-income ordinance would provide due process and protections for elderly, disabled and other vulnerable residents who receive a voucher in the middle of their lease from being evicted, “without a refund of their deposit, through no fault of their own,” according to city housing Director Alexis Steger.
“This practice is starting to happen more often, yet we are unable to gather data to understand why,” she wrote in a city memo.
Jerry Maro, president of the Dubuque Area Landlords Association, argues positive changes have been made to the voucher program to encourage increased landlord participation. Those need to be given more time.
“Landlords need freedom of choice to run their business as they see fit, and an ordinance creates a lot of resentment,” Maro told council members.
He said landlords “will do whatever we need to defend (against) an ordinance.”
“A lot of our members have units open that accept vouchers, but are not contacted by voucher-holders,” Maro said. “There’s a communication issue that needs to be addressed.”
Council Member David Resnick contends the problem is not with landlords discriminating against low-income renters, but an unwillingness to participate in an “onerous” program.
He said landlords want faster occupancy, faster rent payment and less bureaucracy.
“I don’t want to have fewer landlords because of extra, added financial considerations of a poorly produced program,” Resnick said.
Steger, however, said feedback received from landlords indicates they refuse vouchers because they are fearful of signing a contract with the federal government and “are fearful of an inspection.”
Federal regulations require an inspection of a rental unit in order for a landlord to be paid for it via a voucher.
“It’s not onerous and you should provide a safe residence for all of our residents,” she said. “Inspection is free and you’re getting guaranteed payment.”
Poverty in Dubuque has risen to 16.3% in 2017 from 9.5% in 2000, Shaw said, according to the latest census and city data. Nearly 9,000 Dubuque residents live below the poverty level, with women and black residents experiencing poverty at a greater rate.
Council members directed city staff to research recommendations and collect more data to consider a revised source-of-income ordinance.
“Let’s go find the data before we make some decisions,” Resnick said. “Maybe the data will move us.”