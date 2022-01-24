{span}The new features at Dyersville (Iowa) Aquatic Center will include three Home Run Aqua Spouts, a Batter Up Aqua Sprayer and a custom baseball glove slide in the pool’s zero-depth entry area.{/span}
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville Aquatic Center will get upgraded water features in its zero-depth entry portion of the pool, but when that will occur remains uncertain.
Cris Christenson, president of ACCO Unlimited, recently brought a proposal to the City Council for new baseball-themed water features, which already received the endorsement of the Parks and Recreation Committee.
The new features will include three Home Run Aqua Spouts, a Batter Up Aqua Sprayer and a custom baseball glove slide, all for a combined cost of $36,495.
Christenson said the biggest variable in the process is the State of Iowa, which has to approve these plans before the project can move forward.
Currently, the state has a sizeable backlog, so Christenson said he didn’t know when they would hear back. But given the project is just replacing existing features, he doesn’t foresee there being any major issues.
Once given the green light from the state, Christenson said, construction would take around six weeks, making it a pretty tight deadline if the council wanted the work complete by the traditional Memorial Day opening.
“This is very detailed and time-consuming work — it’s not as simple as just ripping up concrete and putting it back in,” Christenson explained.
The installation portion of this project is also the most costly — coming in at an estimated $55,000 to $65,000.
With spring construction, Christenson said, there are a lot of weather- related factors that could also throw a wrench into the process, potentially jeopardizing the pool’s opening date.
Given the controversies surrounding the pool’s open status over the past several years, council members agreed that rolling the dice on spring construction might not be worth the risk.
“If we don’t open that pool on time, (the public) is going to be pretty upset,” Council Member Jim Gibbs said.
Council members were leaning toward making the upgrades after the pool closes in the fall.
With this project potentially costing $113,995, City Administrator Mick Michel said he is going to explore whether the city can use some of its federal relief dollars, given the pool was closed in 2020 due to COVID-19. Currently, the council has $80,000 in the budget for this endeavor.
After considering the risk of inflation increasing project costs if they wait and the fact that the city can store the new features until they are installed, council members unanimously agreed to make a down payment to ACCO of $30,747.