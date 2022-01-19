U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, easily topped opponent Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, as both recently announced historically high fundraising totals for the fourth quarter of last year.
Congressional campaign finance reports for the quarter are not due to the Federal Election Commission until Jan. 31. But the opposing campaigns released their numbers early.
“That’s a good thing to do when it is good news,” said Chris Budzisz, political science professor at Loras College. “They’re both huge numbers.”
Hinson’s campaign reported raising $809,000 in the last three months of 2021. The campaign reported that it was a fourth-quarter fundraising record for Iowa congressional campaigns in a non-election year.
“I am overwhelmed by the support our campaign continues to receive from Iowans who are fed up with the out-of-touch policies handed down by (Democratic U.S. House of Representatives) Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi,” said Hinson in a press release. “I will always stand up against the radical left, continue to fight for our Iowa values, deliver results for our communities, and do everything in my power to ensure Republicans take back the House in 2022.”
The campaign would not provide Hinson’s finance report before the Jan. 31 deadline and offered no further comment than the release.
Mathis’ campaign reported raising $550,000 in the fourth quarter, which — as part of the $1.19 million raised since Mathis joined the race — it touted as a “record-breaking pace for an Iowa challenger.”
The total did top Hinson’s $430,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 — the year before her election.
“I want to thank the thousands of supporters who pitched in what they could during what I know continues to be a challenging time for many. You have helped propel us into an even stronger grass-roots organizing machine, poised to win in November,” Mathis said in a press release. “It is time to take Iowa values of truth and fairness back to Washington and create an Iowa where farmers and small businesses — and all Iowa workers — can thrive.”
Mathis’s campaign also did not provide her finance report to the Telegraph Herald.
Budzisz noted that fundraising numbers and how they are presented play a role in campaigns.
“It’s all about projecting the meaningfulness of them or, if the numbers are bad, the irrelevance of them,” he said. “With the qualifiers at least, they’re both able to point to the numbers and say ‘record-setting.’”
Hinson’s campaign reported ending the quarter with $1.6 million in cash on hand. Mathis reported $930,000.
The campaigns also highlighted different elements of their fundraising successes in their releases.
Mathis’ campaign boasted that 85% of contributions during the quarter came from Iowans.
Hinson’s campaign pointed out how many individuals donated in the quarter — more than 10,000 — and the size of the average donation — $50.
Budzisz recommended that potential voters consider the candidates’ fundraising reports as part of a larger whole.
“There is going to be so much spending by outside groups that it’s not irrelevant how much the campaigns report, but it is not the whole picture,” he said. “Don’t just look at the campaigns themselves.”