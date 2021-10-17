On 1st day of Deere strike, local union workers say ‘it’s not just about us’
Dozens of union members from John Deere Dubuque Works gathered at strategic locations Thursday to rally support for their strike.
Picketers convened at multiple entrances to the Dubuque plant, holding signs. Members also gathered outside the United Auto Workers Local 94 Hall on Central Avenue.
“We are looking for better working conditions and better benefits for ourselves and for future generations,” said Mark Lyons, an assembler at Dubuque Works. “It’s not just about us. It is also for the workers of the future.”
John Deere Dubuque Works employs 2,800 workers — making it Dubuque County’s largest employer — although not all of them are union members.
The contract between UAW and Deere covers more than 10,000 production and maintenance workers at about a dozen facilities, including plants in Iowa and Illinois.
The union’s previous six-year contract was originally set to expire on Oct. 1. UAW and Deere reached a tentative agreement on the first day of October, but the proposal was rejected by 90% of UAW members on Sunday. A final strike deadline of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday came and went without a new agreement, resulting in the first major strike staged by John Deere workers since 1986.
Divided Dubuque school board sets building threshold for masks
Dubuque Community School Board members on Monday night reached a compromise to require masks in any school building when the COVID-19 positivity rate there reaches 3% or higher.
The 5-2 vote came at the board’s regular monthly meeting. Kate Parks, Jim Prochaska, Anderson Sainci, Tom Barton and Nancy Bradley voted in favor of the motion, while Tami Ryan and Lisa Wittman voted against it.
Effective Monday, Oct. 18, the district will use its COVID-19 dashboard data to institute a temporary mandate for students, staff, parents and visitors in buildings when the positivity rate among total students and staff in that building is 3% or higher. The mask mandate would be dropped when the building’s positivity rate falls below 3%.
Outdoor activities and indoor activities during which people can maintain distancing would be exempt from the mask requirement. Families also can request exemptions for medical, religious or brain health reasons or at the discretion of Superintendent Stan Rheingans or his designee.
Dubuque County COVID-19 cases surge; outbreak Hits WD High School
EPWORTH, Iowa — COVID-19 activity surged in Dubuque County from Oct. 6 to Wednesday, particularly among children.
State data showed 315 more Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have the coronavirus from Oct. 6 to Wednesday — easily the highest weekly total since the State of Iowa went to once-weekly reporting of county-level data in July.
That equates to 45 new cases per day over that span. When the state still reported data daily, the last time Dubuque County had more than 45 cases in a single day was in early April.
Meanwhile, Western Dubuque High School reported 85 active cases of COVID-19 among students on Wednesday, prompting school leaders to enact a masking requirement for the campus.
“We’ve never had this many at once at one building,” said Rick Colpitts, superintendent of the Western Dubuque Community School District.
Teen accused of Dubuque shooting asks for case to move to juvenile court
A Dubuque teenager who is accused of a July shooting seeks to have his case waived to juvenile court.
Davon M. Cornwell, 17, is charged as an adult in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with willful injury causing serious injury, sexual abuse and trafficking in stolen weapons.
Cornwell’s attorney, Ben Bartels, asked a judge on Friday for a reverse waiver that would grant his client an exception to a state law that requires 16- and 17-year-old offenders who are accused of severe crimes to automatically be tried as adults.
“If we treat him as an adult, I think the collateral consequences of that are grave,” Bartels said. “A felony conviction impacts housing, education, among other areas of his life. He isn’t the person he is going to be. Youth is a transitional period.”
But Joshua Vander Ploeg, assistant Dubuque County attorney, said Cornwell’s past behavior and criminal record convey a history of willful manipulation.
“No matter what services we give to him, he is going to go right back to being a criminal,” Vander Ploeg said. “He is a danger to himself. He is a danger to the community.”
Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter said he will make a decision regarding the reverse waiver within three weeks.
Harvest ahead of schedule; yields strong despite dry summer
This year’s harvest is well underway, and, according to area farmers, a dry summer doesn’t appear to have dampened crop yields.
“I would have to say the harvest is running ahead of schedule for the most part compared to a normal year,” said Craig Recker, president of Dubuque County Farm Bureau. “... If you give us two more weeks of good weather, a lot of this corn and soybeans will be out.”
The latest crop report released by the Iowa Department of Agriculture on Tuesday reported that 30% of the state’s corn crop has been harvested, eight days ahead of the five-year average.
For soybeans, 56% of Iowa’s crop has been harvested, nine days ahead of the typical schedule.
Wisconsin’s crop report for Tuesday showed similar results, with 24% of the state’s corn harvested and 47% of soybeans. Those rates are 11 and eight days ahead of normal, respectively.
In Illinois, Tuesday’s crop report indicated that 55% of the state’s corn and 43% of soybeans had been harvested.
And, despite periods of drought conditions across the tri-state area this summer that left some farmers fearful, Recker said, crop yields are still strong.
“For the most part, yields are actually pretty good for as dry a summer as we’ve had — surprisingly good,” he said.