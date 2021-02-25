Police said a Dubuque woman wanted on three drug-dealing charges was arrested this week with enough cocaine to warrant a fourth.
Ashley M. Sloan, 32, of 907 Rhomberg Ave., was arrested Tuesday in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue on a felony controlled substance violation charge and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She also was arrested on a warrant charging three counts of a controlled substance violation.
Court documents state that Sloan sold crack cocaine to a confidential informant who came to her then-residence in the 800 block of Rhomberg on July 13, July 17 and July 24.
A warrant for Sloan’s arrest in connection with those incidents was issued in October.
Documents state that police saw Sloan driving near the intersection of Rhomberg Avenue and East 20th Street on Tuesday and conducted a traffic stop because of the warrant.
Sloan was arrested, and police searching her vehicle found a leather pouch containing two plastic bags of cocaine “along with a digital scale with a large amount of white residue,” documents state.