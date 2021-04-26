A Dubuque museum’s national outreach program has received funding for a traveling exhibit.
RiverWorks Discovery, a program of the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, recently received a combined $200,000 from three foundations to support the exhibit, according to a press release.
The release states that the funding came from the Walton Family Foundation, $100,000; and the American Electric Power and Eugenie and Joseph Jones Family foundations, each $50,000.
The money will be used to help design and development of a new hands-on, educational exhibit on the importance of the commerce, culture, conservation and careers of America’s inland waterways, according to the release.