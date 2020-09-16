A Dubuque man who allegedly smashed a window to gain entry into an apartment building, then tried to break into a woman’s apartment with a hammer, has pleaded guilty to two charges related to the incident.
Anthony D. Barry, 51, of 830 College St., pleaded guilty to attempted burglary, a Class C felony, and stalking, a Class D felony, on Monday.
Barry could face 10 years in prison for attempted burglary and five years for stalking.
A first-degree burglary charge will be dismissed.
Barry was arrested July 10.
Court documents state that a woman called police when she and her daughter awoke to Barry slamming on their front door with the claw side of a hammer. He fled before police arrived.
A sentencing hearing was set for Oct. 26.