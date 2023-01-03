State officials will hold a meeting this month in Dubuque County to discuss the recovery of bobcats in Iowa and to once again broach the idea of allowing the hunting of the animals in the county.

Iowa Department of Natural Resources staff will host a public information session at E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center at Mines of Spain State Recreation Area at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. A press release states that staff will discuss bobcat management at the state level and how counties fit within that model. They also share local field reports and a landowner survey from Dubuque County.

