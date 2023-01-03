State officials will hold a meeting this month in Dubuque County to discuss the recovery of bobcats in Iowa and to once again broach the idea of allowing the hunting of the animals in the county.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources staff will host a public information session at E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center at Mines of Spain State Recreation Area at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. A press release states that staff will discuss bobcat management at the state level and how counties fit within that model. They also share local field reports and a landowner survey from Dubuque County.
In 2021, the DNR removed Dubuque County from a list of counties in which a bobcat hunting season was to be added, after receiving 20 letters opposing the season from county residents and other feedback. Delaware and Jones counties were added at that time, and bobcat hunting already was allowed in Jackson County.
Bobcats are native to Iowa, but they were mostly wiped out by human settlement and loss of woodsy habitat by the early 1900s. They were protected as an endangered species in the state by 1977. But officials saw the cats return in the 1990s, and their populations continue to climb.
“The story of the bobcat in Iowa, in the Midwest, has become a wildlife success story in that they have come back naturally on their own over time,” said DNR furbearer and wetland biologist Vince Evelsizer.
Since the proposal to include Dubuque County came up in 2021, the bobcat has continued to flourish, even in neighboring counties where hunting seasons had been introduced, according to Evelsizer.
“In the past few years, there has been significant population expansion and growth in eastern Iowa, with more bobcats showing up,” he said. “In terms of Dubuque County, there is a harvest — a one-bobcat bag limit — in all surrounding counties. The neat thing is we continue to see the population grow and expand. We feel like the population is quite good and can support a harvest season.”
And he said bobcats have made this recovery more or less peacefully.
“Behavior-wise, they’re typically secretive — nocturnal or most active at dawn or dusk,” Evelsizer said. “We have not had human safety issues to date with bobcats in Iowa. The top-end weight of a bobcat in Iowa is 30 to 35 pounds, so they are not a big predator.”
Even with pets, bobcats have not proven to be a problem. Officials just recommend that pet owners keep small pets close if they know a bobcat lives nearby.
The only problems to date have been when the bobcat population in an area grew too large, Evelsizer said.
“The density can get fairly high in places,” he said. “We’ve had it happen in southern Iowa. There were nuisance issues with poultry and cats.”
It is in those situations the DNR’s harvest seasons have been helpful, for the sake of the species’ recovery.
“The last thing we want is for people to think we’re trying to beat up on bobcats,” Evelsizer said. “It’s the opposite. We care very much about wildlife.”
