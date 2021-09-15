Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
American Legion Dubuque Post No. 6 will host its annual POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, outside the post clubhouse, located at 1306 Delhi St.
The event is open to the public and will honor local veterans from the tri-states who have been declared missing in action.
It also will feature an honor roll call listing the names of soldiers who were not recovered, taps, the pledge of allegiance and a prayer, with refreshments to follow.
Friday is National POW/MIA Recognition Day.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.