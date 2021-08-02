The Bus-eum will appear from 7 a.m. to noon Aug. 14, at Dubuque Farmers Market. The mobile history museum features an exhibit titled “Hidden or Forbidden No More: Prequels to the Greatest Generation,” and includes information on anti-German hysteria of WWI, the 1918 influenza pandemic, Prohibition-era bootlegging and crime, the 1920s Ku Klux Klan resurgence and the Iowa Cow War.
The Bus-eum mobile history exhibit will appear from 7 a.m. to noon Aug. 14, at Dubuque Farmers Market.
Contributed
The Bus-eum will appear from 7 a.m. to noon Aug. 14, at Dubuque Farmers Market. The mobile history museum features an exhibit titled “Hidden or Forbidden No More: Prequels to the Greatest Generation,” and includes information on anti-German hysteria of WWI, the 1918 influenza pandemic, Prohibition-era bootlegging and crime, the 1920s Ku Klux Klan resurgence and the Iowa Cow War.
The Bus-eum will appear from 7 a.m. to noon Aug. 14, at Dubuque Farmers Market, according to a press release from Carnegie-Stout Public Library.
Admission is free to the Bus-eum, which is housed in a retrofitted school bus and is a project of the nonprofit TRACES organization.
The mobile exhibit is titled “Hidden or Forbidden No More: Prequels to the Greatest Generation,” and includes information on anti-German hysteria of WWI, the 1918 influenza pandemic, Prohibition-era bootlegging and crime, the 1920s Ku Klux Klan resurgence and the Iowa Cow War. Bus-eum Director Michael Luick-Thrams will give a presentation about the 1918 Flu Pandemic at 10 a.m.