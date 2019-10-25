A Dubuque nonprofit has been awarded $10,000 to help provide supplies, clothing, shoes and other basic needs for homeless women and children.
Opening Doors received the grant from Andersen Corporate Foundation, an entity associated with Dubuque employer Andersen Windows and Doors, according to a press release issued Thursday. Money will benefit Opening Doors’ Theresa Shelter program.
The release stated the emergency shelter has “experienced record numbers of women and children coming to us for shelter, hope and guidance.” The foundation has provided nearly $100,000 to Opening Doors since 2007.