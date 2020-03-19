EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — For the second time, East Dubuque voters have rejected a multi-million-dollar bond measure to help fund construction of a new elementary school.
The bond measure was just one of the ballot questions and primary contests voters in Jo Daviess County were asked to consider in this week’s primary election.
East Dubuque voters also soundly voiced opposition to a recommendation that the community’s bars close 90 minutes earlier. And Stockton residents narrowly agreed to allow cannabis businesses within city limits.
The Telegraph Herald has compiled a roundup of all the action during the state’s primary contest.
EAST DUBUQUE REFERENDUM
With 627 votes in favor of the $10.5 million East Dubuque schools’ bond issuance during the election, compared to 788 against, the measure again was defeated. Just more than 44% of voters supported the proposal.
This was the second attempt to acquire funding for the construction of an elementary school addition to the high school, creating a one-campus district. The total project cost would be about $16 million.
Voters in 2019 also rejected a bond measure — that one asking for $12 million — for the same project. Just 44% supported the project that time as well.
Superintendent T.J. Potts said the current elementary school is outdated and in need of extensive repairs, making the new building project more cost-efficient.
“We wanted to get this done for the kids of East Dubuque,” Potts said. “I guess we just need to go back and engage in further conversation.”
The issue won’t go away, Potts said. However, district officials for now must focus on the response to the COVID-19 outbreak that has shut all schools in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
“I think this will give us some time to focus on the kids education and rally the troops,” Potts said. “I think eventually, we will put everything back on the table.”
School Board President Glen Foote said he is now focusing on how the school district can move forward.
“We need to see what other options we have from here,” Foote said.
BAR CLOSING TIME
Voters also expressed disinterest in a proposal to scale back East Dubuque’s bar-closing times to coincide with nearby Iowa and Wisconsin.
In total, 185 people cast ballots saying the bars should close at 2 a.m., rather than 3:30 a.m., while 304 voted in opposition. Vote tallies initially reported by the Telegraph Herald online Tuesday night and in print Wednesday were incorrect.
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand had the non-binding measure put on the ballot after he argued that the late closing times were responsible for an increase in violent crime downtown, and gave the city a negative public image.
Downtown bar owners have expressed their opposition to the vote and argued that it would negatively effect downtown businesses and the city as a whole.
PROPERTY TAXES
East Dubuque voters also turned down a measure that would give the city permission to raise property taxes in order to cover mounting expenses.
The measure, which would have resulted in an annual tax increase of $98 for the owner of a home valued at $100,000, received 160 votes in favor and 328 against.
STOCKTON CANNABIS BUSINESSSES
Stockton voters on Tuesday narrowly supported allowing the retail sale of recreational cannabis in the village.
According to unofficial totals, 154 voters, or 53%, supported the measure, while 134, or 47%, opposed it.
Recreational cannabis became legal in Illinois on Jan. 1, though no retail permits have been handed out yet to locations that weren’t previously medical cannabis dispensaries. On May 1, the state will award 75 licenses for the establishment of new dispensaries.
The measure on the ballot Tuesday was a nonbinding advisory question requested by a group of alarmed citizens called the Concerned Women of America Stockton chapter.
The conservative advocacy group was spurred to action by the village board’s revision in December of the local zoning code, which permits the establishment of cannabis businesses within restricted locations.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
A Moline native and military veteran on Tuesday soundly defeated a Jo Daviess County resident making his second run for the Republican nomination for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District.
Esther Joy King received 19,307 votes, or 65%, of votes across the district in the Republican primary contest. Bill Fawell received 10,311.
King also easily outpaced Fawell in his home county of Jo Daviess County. King garnered 1,200 votes to Fawell’s 676.
King will challenge U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., in November’s general election.
OTHER VOTES
This week’s election also covered partisan contests at the local, state and federal levels. Winners will advance to November’s general election.
State Assembly District 89
- Democrat: No candidates filed
- Republican: Andrew Chesney, 1,885 votes (winner)
Circuit Court
- Democrat: No candidates filed
- Republican: Kathy Phillips, 1,887 (winner)
State’s attorney
- Democrat: No candidates filed
- Republican: John Hay, 1,887 (winner)
Coroner
- Democrat: No candidates filed
- Republican: Justina Hermann-Runkle, 1,886 (winner
County board
- District 1 Democrat: No candidate filed; Republican: Diane Gallagher, 2 (winner)
- District 2: Democrat: Don Zillig, 8 (winner); Republican: No candidate filed
- District 7: Democrat: Don Hill, 92 (winner); Republican: No candidate filed
- District 9: No candidates filed for either party
- District 11: No candidates filed for either party
- District 12: Democrat: No candidate filed; Republican: Steven Allendorf, 64 (winner)
- District 13: Democrat: No candidate filed; Republican: Scott Toot, 101 (winner)
- District 14: No candidates filed for either party
- District 16: Democrat: No candidate filed; Republican: Robert Heuerman, 126 (winner)
- District 17: Democrat: No candidate filed; Republican: LaDon Trost, 23 (winner)