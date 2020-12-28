Jones County is joining a class-action lawsuit aimed at the role played by opioid manufacturers, distributors and chain pharmacies and their alleged contribution to the opioid epidemic.
The lawsuit goes after opioid distributors and manufacturers for fraud for misrepresenting the safety of using opioids.
County Attorney Kristofer Lyons said the closest comparison to this type of lawsuit was the one brought against tobacco companies a couple of decades ago. However, while that litigation was handled at the state level, this will be handled at the county level.
“The more counties that sign up and participate, the better,” Lyons said.
As of earlier this month, the law firms being recommended by Iowa State Association of Counties, Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, Crueger Dickinson LLC and von Briesen & Roper, already had 47 of the 99 Iowa counties on board.
“It’s important to present a united front,” Lyons said.
While nothing was yet determined, Lyons felt it was important that the county get involved. Speaking via Zoom, Lyons said a law firm participating in the case thinks things are moving toward a settlement, a statement he reiterated the following week.
“ISAC would not be pushing us in this direction so hard if they didn’t think there was an actual shot at getting these things settled relatively quickly,” he said.
Money earned in the settlement could go to reimburse some of the funds spent toward programs to help curb the addiction to opioids.
The county supervisors approved engaging the firm as their counsel in a subsequent meeting.