MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center will host an event this week to celebrate the launch of CT scanner services and the hiring of a related staff member.
The event is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the hospital at 1111 Third St. SW.
An event announcement states that residents can meet new staff member Chelsea Christensen and “help us celebrate the arrival of our new CT scanner.”
“Find out how the addition of Chelsea’s position and the launch of CT services will impact our community and the care we provide for our patients,” the announcement states.