Dubuque Community Schools’ new swimming pool is days away from hosting its first swimmers.
Work on the $9.5 million district aquatic center is nearing completion, with a final state inspection scheduled for this week.
“If that goes well, we’ll be swimming in here by the end of the week,” said Joe Maloney, the district’s director of activities and athletics.
On Monday afternoon, workers put finishing touches on the addition housing the pool at Hempstead High School.
The eight-lane pool measures 121 feet by 75 feet and features a movable bulkhead that officials can adjust to allow multiple teams to practice at once.
Bleachers set above the pool can seat 329 people, and district officials plan to add more bleachers along the back wall to seat another 83. The structure also includes a classroom space designed to accommodate swimmers, a new digital scoreboard, restrooms and other accommodations.
“I think the community’s going to really be excited once they see these facilities,” said Bill Burkhart, the school district’s manager of buildings and grounds. “(It’s) just a terrific facility for the next 50 years for the community.”
With a bigger pool, the district will be able to host larger conference meets, and more students will be able to practice right after school, Maloney said.
“For our high school student-athletes, it’s nice if we can have those practices as close to the end of the school day as possible,” he said.
The new vessel holds 3.5 times as much water as the old pool at Hempstead. That vessel has been filled in, and district officials still are determining how they will use the space.
District leaders dealt with persistent issues with leaks in the old pool. It was decommissioned in early 2019, while the new pool was being constructed, after workers discovered that the soil under the old pool deck was saturated enough to impede the construction project.
The earlier-than-planned decommissioning of the old pool pushed back the completion date for the new vessel into early December. However, officials also ran into some scheduling issues with vendors and a state inspector around the holiday season, Burkhart said.
A state inspection of the pool is planned for Wednesday, Jan. 8. If the pool passes that inspection, district officials will be able to open the pool for student use.
“The attitude of everybody is, you’ve got to get this right,” Burkhart said. “Just slow down and get it right.”
The swim teams of both Hempstead and Dubuque Senior high schools had home meets scheduled for this week. Those were moved to the away teams’ schools, Maloney said.
However, officials plan to use the pool Saturday, Jan. 11, for the Mustang Invitational. They then will hold a grand opening at 10 a.m. Jan. 18, to be followed at noon by the city swim meet featuring both Hempstead and Senior.
“It’s a bright, beautiful facility,” Maloney said.
Another beneficiary of the new pool will be the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes, which raised $1 million so district officials could expand the size of the vessel. In exchange, DASH can use the pool when it is not in use by the district.
DASH head coach and executive director Doug Colin said the new pool has been long-needed. If all goes according to plan, DASH swimmers will begin using the pool on Monday, Jan. 13, for practices.
“It expands our possibilities for how many lessons we can run, how much swim team space we have,” Colin said. “We can accommodate a lot more of both. ... We’re really hoping and looking to grow.”