Question: The peonies planted along Grandview Avenue in Dubuque have not bloomed profusely this year, and many of them seem to be stunted. Do they have a disease or are they being thinned out? Does the city have plans to do anything with them?
Answer: A few factors have impacted the growth of the peonies planted in the medians on Grandview, according to Steve Fehsal, Park Division manager for the City of Dubuque.
In particular, Fehsal noted the unusual weather conditions this spring and soil conditions not being the best along Grandview.
“With that being said, we have started a new maintenance routine to hopefully increase the nutrients for the existing plants and the more recently planted plants to better the soil,” he wrote in an email. “We also plan to plant new peonies this fall in areas that are lacking. Hopefully next year they will be in full bloom.”
He also noted that sewer and stormwater utilities run under the medians on Grandview. In recent years, the city has had to address “numerous” utility maintenance issues, which has included underground boring.
Many of those projects have happened in or near the peony beds, and companies performing the work have had to dig up many older, larger plants. In such cases, the city orders replacement peonies for delivery the following fall, though they arrive as tubers, Fehsal wrote.
“Peony tubers are to be planted in the fall so they can establish roots and then create buds for the following spring,” Fehsal wrote. “This means they are going to start out pretty small. When we replace these peonies, we place more than one tuber in the area of the previous peony, but it will take years for them to be as large and as beautiful as the ones that were removed.”
Question: I noticed that the Dubuque Farmers Market doesn’t seem to provide any receptacles for patrons to compost or recycle at the market. Why aren’t those options available?
Answer: Attempts by Dubuque Farmers Market officials to offer a recycling option have been an ongoing battle, said Laura Bertjens, event and resource specialist at Dubuque Main Street, which sponsors the market.
Bertjens said the market doesn’t typically produce much trash because the only items that would be thrown out are from food consumed on site, and those items often are soiled with food or are not recyclable.
Market officials have tried setting up recycling containers at the market in the past but ran into issues with patrons leaving trash in them, which meant items in the containers had to be thrown out. City-provided recycling containers also were lightweight and blew over on windy days.
“We would love to (offer recycling), but it just doesn’t work in the current systems,” Bertjens said. “We’ve tried. We haven’t been successful.”
There also are permanently installed recycling containers on sidewalks in the vicinity of the market.
In order to offer composting, market officials would need to figure out logistics such as where it would be located and who would take care of discarded materials afterward.
