ASBURY, Iowa — In an effort to one day alleviate a congested intersection, Asbury City Council members are reviewing two long-term road improvement options.
Council members recently approved an agreement with MSA Professional Services, which will begin studying two options to realign Hales Mill and Radford roads at Asbury Road. The total cost for both studies is $5,000.
“All they are doing is taking an in-depth look at the cost of the (nearby) properties and how many we need to buy,” said Mayor Jim Adams. “We want to have our plan in place. It could be five, 10, 15 years before we ever turn a shovel of dirt.”
Last fall, the city hired MSA to complete a traffic study looking at both of the busy intersections and were presented with a few different options. But after reassessing the study in February, city officials hesitated to pursue any of the long-term, more-costly road improvements and leaned toward a short-term fix.
The short-term projects entailed adding a traffic signal to Hales Mill Road, which would cost $300,000 to $500,000. But knowing traffic is only expected to increase in the years to come, city officials want to move ahead with long-term plans that require land acquisition, road realignment and funding assistance.
Over the next 10 years, traffic is expected to annually increase by 1% to 1.5% on Asbury Road, 3% on Hales Mill Road and 0.5% on Radford Road.
Jake Huck, a team leader at MSA who has worked with the city on the project for several months, said the less costly solutions are still on the table, but the council wants a better grasp of the long-term options and which will be best to pursue as it looks ahead.
“They are looking at both short and long term,” he said. “The short term probably wouldn’t occur until something triggers it like development. It takes a number of years of planning for a project of this magnitude.”
The first option for the long-term plan includes moving Radford Road to the west at Asbury Road so it aligns with Hales Mill. The second option entails moving the north end of Radford west and the south end of Hales Mill east so they align at a new intersection.
A third option would be moving Hales Mill east to meet with Radford Road. Council members view that option as too expensive and not worth studying, Huck said.
“I think the council was assuming correctly that would be very expensive and difficult,” he said. “I would say the Hales Mill (realignment) is likely only if there is some major development in an area that the city doesn’t control north of Asbury Road.”
Adams said he was happy that council members agreed to move forward with the analysis and will review the options and cost estimates during a meeting on Nov. 17. In the past, the project costs have ranged from $2 million to $5 million.
“This will be property acquisition over time,” he said. “We will need to secure funding sources, grants and all of that for a project this huge.”