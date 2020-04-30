DARLINGTON, Wis. — A Darlington man had his first court hearing Wednesday morning after he was arrested on six sex-crime charges.
Tejaskumar H. Patel, 29, is charged in Lafayette County Circuit Court with four felony counts of soliciting a child for prostitution and two counts of prostitution-sexual contact, which are misdemeanors.
Darlington police reported that Patel was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Monday on the charges “following an investigation into online messages that were sent to several local residents.“ Police have released no additional details about the incidents.
Online court records state that Patel’s initial court appearance was held Wednesday morning. His cash bond was set at $3,000, and a judge ordered that he cannot leave the state, cannot have contact with anyone younger than 18 or the alleged victims, cannot use social media and cannot use the internet “except for employment purposes.”
Patel’s next court hearing is set for May 12.