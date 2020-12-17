GALENA, Ill. – The Galena Area Chamber of Commerce and Northwest Illinois Economic Development will host a series of free business workshops beginning in January.

The series is called “Business Education Network,” and will feature guest speakers and panels, according to a press release.

The meetings will be held at 8:30 a.m. the fourth Thursday of each month. The first few meetings will be held via Zoom videoconferencing.

The series schedule includes:

  • Jan. 28 and Feb. 25 -- Disaster Recovery for Small Businesses: Fires, Illness, and More
  • March 25 -- Talent Recruitment and Retention
  • April 22 -- Financing Your Small Business
  • Oct. 28 -- Annual seed money competition for participating businesses

Additional workshops will be held May through September, with topics depending on participant feedback

Visit bit.ly/nwilnetwork to register.

