GALENA, Ill. – The Galena Area Chamber of Commerce and Northwest Illinois Economic Development will host a series of free business workshops beginning in January.
The series is called “Business Education Network,” and will feature guest speakers and panels, according to a press release.
The meetings will be held at 8:30 a.m. the fourth Thursday of each month. The first few meetings will be held via Zoom videoconferencing.
The series schedule includes:
- Jan. 28 and Feb. 25 -- Disaster Recovery for Small Businesses: Fires, Illness, and More
- March 25 -- Talent Recruitment and Retention
- April 22 -- Financing Your Small Business
- Oct. 28 -- Annual seed money competition for participating businesses
Additional workshops will be held May through September, with topics depending on participant feedback
Visit bit.ly/nwilnetwork to register.