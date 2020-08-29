A Dubuque man is accused of sexually abusing two children.
Erik L. Vo, 33, of 119 W. 23rd St., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with three counts of second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child.
According to court documents, police were contacted on May 27 by an adult who had been told by two children younger than 14 that Vo “had been touching them for a very long time, but they did not want to come forward due to embarrassment.”
Documents state that the children then were interviewed at St. Luke’s Child Protection Center in Hiawatha, Iowa, and they reported Vo sexually abusing one of them between 2011 and 2019, and the other between August 2015 and 2016.
When interviewed, Vo denied the claims, documents state.