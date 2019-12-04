Authorities said a man arrested near Dubuque on Tuesday had more than one pound of meth in his vehicle.
Tyson R. Wahlen, 33, of Dodgeville, Wis., was arrested at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 61/151 near Lake Eleanor Road on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.
Court documents state that Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies stopped Wahlen’s vehicle for speeding on the highway at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday.
“It took the driver an extended amount of time to pull over and stop,” documents state.
A sheriff’s department K-9 indicated there were drugs in Wahlen’s vehicle. Authorities reported that, during an ensuing search, they found packages with 1.3 pounds of meth, as well as a digital scale.
Wahlen also was cited with two counts of speeding and not having a valid driver’s license.