The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Stacy J. Spratt, 34, of Oelwein, Iowa, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. Sunday at Grand Harbor Hotel, 350 Bell St., on charges of domestic assault impeding airflow, domestic assault causing injury, child endangerment and obstruction of emergency communications. Court documents state that Spratt assaulted her husband, Nicholas M. Spratt, 37, of the same address, on Sunday night in front of a child.
- Brian E. Neuzil, 43, of 598 Napier St., reported the theft of $1,540 worth of items, including jewelry and electronic items, from his residence at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
- Benjamin L. Torborg, 25, of 2721 New Haven St., reported the theft of $1,000 worth of tires from his residence at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday.
- Tammy R. Becker, 59, of 2245 Garfield Ave., reported identity theft resulting in the loss of $8,400 at about 11:50 a.m. Friday.
- Lindsay M. Ludovissy-Maas, 35, of 306 Kaufmann Ave., reported the theft of $2,920 worth of electronic items from her residence between about 11 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday.