September convictions and deferments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of operating while intoxicated. All are first offenses unless otherwise noted. The date listed is the date of arrest.
- Ryan B. Current, 22; March 17.
- Charles A. Grau, 39; June 9.
- Matthew D. Heacock, 25; July 12.
- Deanna L. Theisen, 30; May 27.
- Kemmy Betwell, 26; March 28.
- Michael K. Brennan, 71; March 5.
- Kearra M. Cosey, 24; June 19.
- Timothy D. Gillenwater, 57; April 14.
- Anthony C. Goodmann, 39; May 7; third offense.
- Gage T. Hilby, 19; June 5.
- Larue J. Jackson, 62; March 25; second offense.
- Calvin Lindsey, 59; Feb. 4.
- Lee McDonnell, 23; Jan 26.
- Robert J. McIntyre, 50; May 21, 2019.
- Vanessa Rias, 32; Oct. 24.
- Kaitlyn L. Slaats, 29; May 28.
- Aaron M. Toskey, 45; May 6.
- Joseph E. Jenamann, 30; May 19, 2018.
- Willie C. Pledge Jr., 28; June 16.