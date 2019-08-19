SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., 2245 Kerper Blvd.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon Intermediate line dancing.
Tuesday
Pokemon Crafts and “Detective Pikachu,” 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Make Pokemon buttons and bottle cap magnets from, followed by the film, “Detective Pikachu,” with popcorn.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45 a.m. line dancers perform; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Jones Junior High Retired Staff Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Stonecliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive.
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 4:30 p.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St.
VFW 9663, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Monthly meeting.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m. beginner dominoes; noon dominoes; 2 p.m. cards.
PERFORMING ARTS
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level, entrance on 13th Street. Details: 563-599-2748.
Midwest Mosaic Band, 7 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
LITERARY ARTS
Tuesday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. A half hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For those ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. A half hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For those ages 3-6 with an adult, but every child is welcome.
LEARNING
Tuesday
Cardiovascular Health and Fitness, 9 a.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Learn all about what cardiovascular health is and how to train safely and effectively to achieve your fitness goals. All ages and ability levels welcome.
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, Northeast Iowa Community college Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St., room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m., Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive, Caritas Studio.
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Sunshine Family Restaurant, 401 Central.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Blood Drive, 3:30 p.m., Living Faith Center, 1755 Delhi St. Blood drive in partnership with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. Details: 563-582-3228.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh-in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., For those recovering from sex addiction. Meets downtown. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 John F. Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hangups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be lord in every area of your life.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, room 4. Open meeting.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., Bartels conference room. Details: 563-556-4975.
Tuesday
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Julien Chapter 125 Order of the Eastern Star, 7:30 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details:
563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details:
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Achieving Maximum Potential, 6:30 p.m., Hillcrest Family Services, 2005 Asbury Road. A program for ages 13-21 who have been placed out of home at any point: Foster care, adoption, shelter, treatment or with relatives.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Bring Your Own Craft Night, 6 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St. Crafting, conversation and cookies. All kinds of craft projects welcome.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
The Cable Car Quilters, 6:45 p.m., The Keystone Building, 2310 Chaney Road.
Tuesday
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10, and regular games start at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.