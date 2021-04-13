Police said a Dubuquer fractured another man’s skull in a road-rage incident Sunday in Dubuque.
Sharod M. James, 40, of 30 E. 15th St., was arrested at 2:27 p.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of assault with serious injury and assault.
Court documents state that James punched Steven E. Millage, 34, of Platteville, Wis., during an altercation Sunday afternoon in the area of 14th Street and Central Avenue, causing Millage to become unconscious and hit his head on the pavement. An examination at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center revealed Millage suffered a skull fracture above his left orbital bone. Millage was transferred to University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics in Madison for additional treatment.
Traffic camera footage shows Millage accompanying Andrea S. Ceballos, 28, of 3726 Pennsylvania Ave., No. C36, as she drove east on Loras Boulevard near North Grandview Avenue, according to documents. James then drives into the oncoming lane of traffic and passes Ceballos.
Footage shows both vehicles continuing east and Ceballos changes lanes in front of James prior to turning into the alley at 14th and Central.
Cameras show Millage approach James’ vehicle and aggressively push shut James’ door on his leg and foot multiple times. Millage appears to pull James out of his vehicle and attempts to toss James to the ground.
Footage shows Millage turning his back and walking away from the scene when James approaches from behind Millage and punches him once in the head.
Online court records do not show any charges filed against Millage.