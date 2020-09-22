Light memorials can be purchased for this year’s Hillcrest Family Services Reflections in the Park display at Louis Murphy Park in Dubuque.

The annual event is a fundraiser for Hillcrest.

The memorials cost $150 each.

Submissions are due by Friday, Oct. 16.

Reflections in the Park drew more than 14,000 cars and an estimated 54,000 visitors in 2019, according to a press release.

The display opens for vehicle traffic on Thursday, Nov. 26, and will run through Sunday, Jan. 3.

For more information, contact Darlene Bolsinger at darlene.bolsinger@hillcrest-fs.org or 563-599-4086.

