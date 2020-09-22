Light memorials can be purchased for this year’s Hillcrest Family Services Reflections in the Park display at Louis Murphy Park in Dubuque.
The annual event is a fundraiser for Hillcrest.
The memorials cost $150 each.
Submissions are due by Friday, Oct. 16.
Reflections in the Park drew more than 14,000 cars and an estimated 54,000 visitors in 2019, according to a press release.
The display opens for vehicle traffic on Thursday, Nov. 26, and will run through Sunday, Jan. 3.
For more information, contact Darlene Bolsinger at darlene.bolsinger@hillcrest-fs.org or 563-599-4086.