A bill being considered in the Iowa Legislature would ban some stormwater protections Dubuque County and multiple cities have put in place over the past several years.
The bill would prohibit cities and counties from adopting or enforcing rules regulating stormwater that exceed state or federal laws. The legislation was introduced by Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, in her capacity as chair of the Iowa House of Representatives Commerce Committee.
Lundgren did not respond to requests for comment for this story.
Dubuque County Watershed Coordinator Eric Schmechel said the bill as presented would have huge impacts on efforts by the county and its cities. He said the cities of Dubuque, Asbury, Epworth, Farley and Peosta have adopted stormwater ordinances similar to the county’s.
“Having a new law that prohibits counties and cities from having their own ordinances would significantly impact all the progress we have made as a community throughout Dubuque County, as it relates to stormwater, flooding and water quality,” Schmechel said.
Under the county and city ordinances, projects that would see the development of more than an acre are required to receive stormwater permits from the relevant county or city. The permits outline requirements for how the project is allowed to impact stormwater quantity and quality.
“When development takes place around the county and meets the threshold (to require a permit), we look at what the project will do in terms of water quantity and flooding,” Schmechel said. “The second thing we look at is what are the water quality risks and how things are impacted there.”
The bill in question would stop the county and cities from enforcing those ordinances.
The bill received its first hearing by a House subcommittee on Thursday. The only group who spoke in favor of the bill at the hearing was the Iowa Homebuilders Association. Association representative Jake Highfill said the bill spun out of discussions among members of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ affordable housing task force.
Highfill argued that stormwater regulations are one impediment to creating new affordable housing and that current state and federal rules already are difficult for developers to meet.
“Currently, there is a lot of regulation from the (federal) Clean Water Act and three agencies at the state level,” he said at the meeting, though he did not state which agencies he was referring to. “It’s a tough angle to climb.”
Peosta became the latest city in the county to adopt a stormwater ordinance in January 2021. Interim Mayor John Kraft did not return calls for comment.
The only other group to have declared itself in favor of the bill is the Iowa Association for Business and Industry.
Those groups went up against more than a dozen representatives from Iowa cities, associations representing most of the state’s counties and cities and environmental organizations that either spoke at the hearing or have declared opposition to the bill.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, spoke out against the bill during the hearing — both as ranking member on the House Environmental Protection Committee and on behalf of the City of Dubuque. He lauded the results from the city’s Bee Branch Creek Restoration project as a reason to oppose the bill. The City of Dubuque adopted a stormwater ordinance in coordination with the project.
“I represent an area that has experienced eight federally declared disaster areas since 1993 due to disastrous flooding, mostly in the basements of low- and moderate-income people,” he said. “(The Bee Branch project) basically eliminated that threat altogether. It’s fair to say that if this policy were in place at that time, that project simply wouldn’t have happened. It would have exposed those neighborhoods to those disasters.”
Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, who sits on the House Natural Resources Committee, said he would have to see the bill in its final form before he could comment fully on it.
“It can change from subcommittee to committee to another committee,” he said.
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, sits on the Senate Commerce Committee. She too said the final language would determine whether she supports the bill and did not comment further.
The subcommittee did not immediately recommend the bill for consideration by the full commerce committee, but some members agreed to return to it after gathering more information.
Iowa Rep. Amy Nielsen, D-North Liberty, a member of the subcommittee, spoke out strongly against the bill. One of the two Republicans on the subcommittee, Iowa Rep. Joe Mitchell, of Mount Pleasant, wanted to learn more from his constituents. As subcommittee chair, Iowa Rep. Carter Nordman, R-Adel, called that no vote be taken so Mitchell could gather more information.