DARLINGTON, Wis. — Prosecutors said body camera footage confirms that an armed robbery suspect leading authorities on a high-speed chase in October drove at a Lafayette County deputy, prompting the officer to fire three shots, one of which hit the driver.
In a letter released Friday, Lafayette County District Attorney Jenna Gill and Green County District Attorney Craig Nolen found “no criminal wrongdoing” in the response of Deputy Brandon Gudgeon, who fired multiple shots at Samuel Santiago, 19, of Milwaukee, during the chase. It ultimately ended when Santiago crashed in Green County, fled on foot and then fatally shot himself.
The sequence of events started at about 1:50 p.m. Oct. 22 at AutoZone, 75 John F. Kennedy Road.
Dubuque police previously reported that Julian A. Perez, 22, of Dubuque, arranged to meet at AutoZone with a person with whom he had been communicating online, so the person could test drive a vehicle for sale.
After Perez and Santiago test drove Perez’s vehicle and returned to the area of AutoZone, Santiago displayed a handgun, took Perez’s phone and fled the area alone in Perez’s vehicle, heading toward Grant County, Wis.
Santiago topped 110 mph on U.S. 151 in Grant County, and authorities were alerted that Santiago might be armed, according to the letter from the district attorneys.
“Neighboring law enforcement lost sight of the vehicle after observing it traveling at high rates of speed after exiting from 151,” the letter states. “Various Grant County agencies began a pursuit of the vehicle.”
Upon seeing Santiago’s vehicle at about 2:20 p.m., Gudgeon deployed a spike strip, meant to deflate tires, at the intersection of Wisconsin 81 and Wisconsin 126, south of Belmont.
“On the recording from Deputy Gudgeon’s patrol vehicle, the white suspect BMW can be seen slowing and maneuvering, almost as if the vehicle was turning around upon seeing Deputy Gudgeon’s squad parked at the intersection,” the letter states. “At that same time, Deputy Gudgeon drew his weapon and began ordering the suspect to stop. Deputy Gudgeon placed himself behind his squad in an effort to protect himself from the vehicle.
“The vehicle began traveling directly toward Deputy Gudgeon and his squad car at what appeared to be an accelerated speed. As the vehicle approached Deputy Gudgeon and his squad, Deputy Gudgeon discharged three consecutive shots toward the vehicle.”
The letter reveals that an ensuing investigation found that two of the gunshots hit the front of Santiago’s vehicle and the third “entered Mr. Santiago’s right forearm and was ultimately located in his left, outer thigh.”
“The autopsy described the injury as a penetrating bullet wound, which was superficial, and neither gunshot wound to the arm or leg would have been immediately incapacitating to Mr. Santiago,” the letter states.
Santiago fled on Wisconsin 81, and the chase continued for another 35 miles into Green County, where he lost control of his vehicle and crashed in the Village of Browntown. He fled on foot to a culvert about a half-mile away.
As law enforcement searched the area and started “investigating the opposite end of the culvert” at about 4:45 p.m., authorities heard a gunshot. Santiago had shot himself in the head.
“A review of all available records show that there was no improper use of force in Green County by any member of that law enforcement agency,” the letter states.