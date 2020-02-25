Dyersville City Council members recently signed off on raises for two top members of the city Police Department.
They voted to raise the annual salaries of Assistant Police Chief Austin Zuercher to $70,000 and Police Captain Molly Dupont to $67,600, effective July 1.
Council Member Mike Oberbroeckling, who sits on the Public Safety Committee, said both raises represent an approximately $12,000 increase and were initiated due to the recent overall wage increases for the Police Department. City Administrator Mick Michel added that due to the pay scale increases, two new police hires currently are making more than their superiors.
“We don’t want management’s salary lower than the hourly rate,” Michel said. “We knew this was coming and think they are the right wages for the community. These jobs need to be sustainable in the long run and not a revolving door.”