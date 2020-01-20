News in your town

Miracle League of Dubuque to hold fundraising breakfast

Registration available for St. Mark Youth Enrichment ice golf event

Local officials offer mixed reaction to proposal to eliminate cash bail in Illinois

Dubuque County leaders talk Operation: New View's debt load ahead of possible merger

Person who makes a difference: Retired Bellevue art teacher continues passion for teaching

Local lawmaker proposes $100 cap on 30-day supply of insulin

Dubuque museum still intends to demo nearby vacant building

Biz Buzz: Cascade downtown hopes to add to growing momentum, Dubuque logistics firm expands reach and Lancaster business opens new chapter

Through technology, UW-P instructor highlights importance of rural places

Five Flags reconstruction proposal: Could naming rights, fees, other funding generate $20 million?

Ag news: Iowa officials to host seminar on foot-and-mouth disease

Police: Truck driver crashed into retaining wall near Dodge Street in Dubuque

Republicans reintroduce local Democrat's land banks bill

As populations recover, bald eagles head south, east in search of new habitat

14 months after fatal crash on Julien Dubuque Bridge, family still waiting on answers

Week in Review: Top stories from across the tri-states

'American Pickers' episode filmed in Dyersville to air

Snow arrives just in time for Dubuque Ice Fest

Anti-abortion activists hold annual 'Walk for Life' in Dubuque

1 shot during multi-hour standoff in Boscobel

Dubuque to enforce odd/even snow route policy today, Monday

Politics: Iowa lawmakers back their presidential candidates on debate night

Local dairy farmers, industry seek to leave recent challenges behind in 2020

Galena ski resort celebrates 60th season

Dubuque to enforce odd/even snow route policy Sunday and Monday

Dubuque Women's March rescheduled due to weather

Dubuque police: Intoxicated man suffers 'significant facial injuries' in crash into telephone pole

Dubuque drug dealer sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison on gun charge

Open house on Maquoketa street project set for Monday

Manchester meth dealer sentenced to 5 years in prison

At-large Platteville council seat to be filled by write-in

NAACP to host MLK Jr. contest award ceremony Sunday

Local law enforcement reports

Lead found in water fixtures at 3 Dubuque schools