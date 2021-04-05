DARLINGTON, Wis. — An abandoned house was destroyed by a fire Saturday afternoon north of Darlington.
Darlington Fire Chief Ted McDermott said firefighters arrived on the scene of the house on Lafayette County F at about 3:25 p.m.
“The house itself was abandoned,” McDermott said. “There was water service that fed through the house to a trailer on the property.”
McDermott said the suspected cause of the fire was an electrical problem in the system that routed the water service from a well through the house to the trailer. The trailer was not affected by the fire, and there were no injuries.
McDermott estimated damage at $20,000.
McDermott’s department received mutual aid from Argyle, Blanchardville and Mineral Point fire departments.
Firefighters were on the scene for about two-and-a-half hours.